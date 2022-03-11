Advertisement

Grand Blanc Marketplace reveals first tenants of old Kmart plaza

The Grand Blanc Marketplace taking over the former Kmart plaza at Bella Vista Drive and Holly Road has some tenants lined up.(City of Grand Blanc)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Marketplace taking over the former Kmart plaza at Bella Vista Drive and Holly Road has some tenants lined up.

Early plans show the marketplace will have a Jersey Mike’s, Starbucks, and Athletico Physical Therapy. A Panda Express has been proposed for one of the available spaces.

The Markus Development Group purchased the property in 2019. The property can host up to 11 tenants.

The city of Grand Blanc is now waiting on Genesee County officials to submit the building permit for the property. After that and once the developer makes some corrections issued by the city, the city can issue a building permit.

