Logistics company partners with Amazon to deliver packages to mid-Michigan residents

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - A local logistics company signed a new deal with one of the biggest companies in the world to become their new service provider.

“I had never heard of it and I thought, ‘wow, I like this. Everything that they have to offer, all the help that they give,’” said Stacey McNeese, owner of McNeese Logistics, LLC.

McNeese is talking about the Amazon logistics program. After a successful career in the United States Postal Service, McNeese was ready to do something for herself.

McNeese Logistics, LLC is a shipping company that is an Amazon delivery service partner. It operates Amazon’s Saginaw delivery station in Buena Vista.

“They ended up, you know, giving me an offer and basically it’s been life-changing ever since,” McNeese said.

For the first time, TV5′s cameras were allowed inside the facility for a tour of Amazon’s newest Michigan delivery station.

“We do about 20,000 packages a day here where we sort the packages from all the Amazon fulfillment centers and sort centers around,” said Caroline Ambrose, site leader.

Ambrose said McNeese Logistics employs 200 associates at the warehouse, along with hundreds of delivery drivers that run routes in places like Standish, Bay City, Saginaw, and Frankenmuth.

“This tri-city area orders a lot of Amazon packages we have discovered. So it is great for us to be part of the network up here and also spread Amazon one day service out to many of you,” Ambrose said.

Amazon also wanted to spotlight these women as part of International Women’s Week. As for McNeese, she is thrilled to work with Ambrose. She encourages anyone to do what they want in life.

“Whatever it is that’s on my plate, I can do it. That kind of attitude and that’s what I want everyone to feel, that excitement. Male or female. You know, but as a woman, oh I’m proud. I’m proud of Caroline. I’m proud of this station. And I’m proud of myself too,” McNeese said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.