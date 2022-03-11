Michigan drivers starting to receive $400 insurance refunds

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Deposits are hitting bank accounts for eligible drivers while the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) starts to send out refunds to auto insurance companies for policyholders.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox confirmed Michiganders are starting to receive their $400 per-vehicle refunds.

Auto insurers must send out refund checks or ACH deposits to eligible drivers as quickly as possible and no later than May 9, Whitmer stated.

“Our bipartisan auto insurance reforms have significantly lowered the cost of auto insurance for families. And starting this week, thanks to that reform, Michiganders are getting $400 refund checks per vehicle for every insured driver, putting money in people’s pockets,” Whitmer said. “We will continue working to save Michiganders money so they can pay their bills and put food on the table.”

Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements to drive on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, is eligible to receive a refund for that vehicle.

“If you are eligible for a refund, your auto insurer will send it to you automatically and you do not need to take action. Incorrect information could cause delays, so drivers may wish to confirm that their insurer has their current address and banking information,” Fox said. “Now that the refund process has begun, it is especially important for consumers to be alert for potential scams. No one should call you seeking your personal information in order to get your refund, and if you get such a call – hang up and call your insurance agent or company directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.”

Those eligible will receive $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle. Gift cards, premium discounts, and credits against current or future balances are not allowed.

In December 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to return $3 billion of the surplus funds to Michiganders while maintaining $2 billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors.

Eligible policyholders who do not receive their refunds by May 9 should contact their auto insurer or agent. For more information about the auto insurance refunds, visit MCCA’s website.

