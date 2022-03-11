MSP: Essexville man charged with possession of child porn

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM)- An Essexville man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Michigan State Police Department Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of 21-year-old Grant Charles McMartin, of Essexville, for possession of child sexually abusive material and aggravated possession.

McMartin was arrested after digital evidence was taken from his home during an investigation. There was an investigation started after police learned McMartin was viewing sexually abusive material online, MSP said.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

McMartin was arraigned on March 8 in the 74th District court.

The computer crimes unit suggest parents talk to their children about safe use of the internet.

