Advertisement

OHL expels Flint Firebirds’ President of Hockey Operations

The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday the Flint Firebirds’ President of Hockey...
The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday the Flint Firebirds’ President of Hockey Operations, Terry Christensen, has been expelled for conduct that is classified as prejudicial to the welfare of the league.(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday the Flint Firebirds’ President of Hockey Operations, Terry Christensen, has been expelled for conduct that is classified as prejudicial to the welfare of the league.

The OHL made this decision after he made remarks violating the Harassment and Abuse/Diversity Policy.

“His conduct violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of a representative of an OHL team and he has lost the privilege to participate in the League,” the OHL said in a statement.

The investigation into Christensen started after an allegation was brought forward by the player communications system.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining
A supercross rider from Ubly will be going for the title at this weekend’s Monster Energy...
Supercross rider prepares for Detroit event
A supercross rider from Ubly will be going for the title at this weekend’s Monster Energy...
Local supercross rider prepares for Detroit event