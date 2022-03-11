Restaurant owner recaps 2 years of operating through COVID-19 pandemic

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- It was two years ago the state confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. That prompted shutdowns, restrictions, mask and vaccine mandates.

During those two years, the state has recorded more than 2-million cases and more than 32,000 deaths.

In recent weeks there has been a noticeable drop in the number of confirmed new cases.

With restrictions being scaled back, a business owner recaps all that he had to deal with.

“I got COVID-19 two years ago. I was one of the first people to get it. And I was sick for two weeks in bed, so I was pretty darn sick. So, I really had respect for the fact that this is a real thing,” said Kim Coonan, Owner of Coonan’s Irish Pub.

Thursday marked two years of COVID-19 in Michigan.

“It seems like a lifetime ago. We went through all aspects of what a business would go through. Either closed completely, 25 percent, 50 percent, takeout,” Coonan said.

Two years that Coonan has been adapting for his business to survive.

“We went through all kinds of situations where people just did not want to come out. We had takeout and that worked well, and we put a patio on the back, which is full tonight, we have heaters back there. It made you think out of the box, you had to do something a little differently,” Coonan said.

The effects of the pandemic are still challenging Coonan today. He said it’s more expensive to run the restaurant now.

“The most difficult thing that we’ve had to deal with is the increased cost in product and sometimes getting a substitute, and other times not even having a substitute,” Coonan said.

He estimates product costs to be up by a third.

Two years later, Coonan said things are starting to feel more normal.

“Now we’re back to you, you know, a normal business. It’s really great,” Coonan said.

He is preparing for Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. They are returning this year after a two-year hiatus.

“We’re going to be busy. And it’s great to see people for the race. I think they have 6-7,000 runners and walkers. And that’s great,” Coonan said.

