Advertisement

Saginaw Public Schools announces new names for middle, high schools

Saginaw Public Schools unveiled the new names for the middle school and comprehensive high...
Saginaw Public Schools unveiled the new names for the middle school and comprehensive high school with their mascots.(Saginaw Public Schools)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Public Schools unveiled the new names for the middle school and comprehensive high school with their mascots.

Saginaw United High School sports a black and silver phoenix for its mascot while Saginaw Middle School will have a black and gold trojan mascot.

The school district held forms and community surveys to take feedback from the community about the naming process.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Michigan drivers starting to receive $400 insurance refunds
Authorities responded to a crash last night in Thomas Township involving a semi, weight...
TV5 news update: Friday morning, March 11
It was two years ago the state confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. That prompted...
Restaurant owner recaps 2 years of operating through COVID-19 pandemic
Coonan's Irish Pub in Bay City.
Restaurant owner recaps 2 years of operating through COVID-19 pandemic