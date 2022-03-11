Saginaw Public Schools announces new names for middle, high schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Public Schools unveiled the new names for the middle school and comprehensive high school with their mascots.

Saginaw United High School sports a black and silver phoenix for its mascot while Saginaw Middle School will have a black and gold trojan mascot.

The school district held forms and community surveys to take feedback from the community about the naming process.

