Snowy and slow Friday morning commute with a cooler end to the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snowfall that picked up earlier overnight has created a snowy and slower Friday morning drive. Although this snowfall has been light, it’s been enough to stick on our roadways with falling temperatures. We’re cooler to finish this workweek and to start the weekend, but milder air looks to return on Sunday and stay consistently through most of this upcoming week!

Today

The aforementioned snowfall is light but still ongoing as you’re waking up and heading out the door this morning. The Tri-Cities, Flint, and the Thumb are see the most of this snow, while we have just a few flurries north of the Saginaw Bay. Temperatures are cooler than yesterday morning, too, running in the lower 20s with teens up north. Wind chills fortunately aren’t trailing too far behind as we still have a light northerly wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Our snowfall sticks around for the morning hours but moves to the east as it leaves. The Tri-Cities should expect to see the snowfall end around 10:00 AM this morning, while it will be closer to noon when Flint, Lapeer, and the Thumb see this snow ending. Not much more snow is expected on top of what’s already fell, only around another inch for most. Flint and into the Thumb could see an isolated additional two inches where there’s any localized banding that sets up. Overall, prepare for a slower drive this morning and give yourself some extra time as you leave the house for work or school!

Snowfall Friday Morning (WNEM)

This evening has a cold front moving through the area bringing a small window of some light scattered snow showers. This will move through fairly quick reaching US-127 by around 5:00 PM, the Tri-Cities by around 7:00 PM, then into the Thumb from 8 to 9:00 PM.

Brief Snow Friday Evening (WNEM)

Highs today will be comparable to Thursday, reaching up to the lower and middle 30s. This will help improve road conditions when combined with salt and treatments through the day. Our wind picks up slightly from yesterday out of the southwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Highs Friday (WNEM)

Tonight

Past a few lake-effect flurries in our typical lake-effect snow bands, we stay dry with intermittent clouds tonight. Lows will be cold behind the cold front, though, setting us up for teens tonight and Saturday morning. The breeze picks up too with a northwest wind behind the front between 10 and 20 mph.

Lows Friday Night (WNEM)

Weekend Forecast

In summary, the weekend is cold to start with highs only in the 20s, but mild to finish with highs reaching up to the lower 40s on Sunday. That mild air continues into the upcoming week with highs consistently in the 40s and 50s!

The entire weekend is also looking breezy. Saturday sees wind gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest, then our wind turns southwesterly on Sunday with gusts to 30 mph. You might find a few twigs down around your yard or property over the weekend!

A few of those lake-effect snow showers will continue on Saturday morning, but by afternoon conditions look to dry out. A few moments of sunshine will also be possible. Sunday morning sees a weak frontal system moving through, but it will be enough to provide some light snow showers with some wintry mix possible, but a mostly dry afternoon. We wish you all the best for a wonderful weekend!

Weekend Forecast (WNEM)

