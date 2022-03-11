State updates isolation, quarantine guidelines

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its isolation and quarantine guidelines.

“We are updating our guidance to reflect the fact the state has entered a post-surge, recovery phase,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “As we move through the phases of our COVID-19 response our recommendations will be updated to reflect the current status of transmission, while continuing to prioritize public health and promote health and wellness for all communities. We continue to strongly urge all residents ages 5 and older get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and to get boosted when eligible as the vaccine continues to be our best defense against the virus.”

The update does not change the guidance for healthcare, long-term care, corrections, and other high-risk settings.

The new isolation guidelines include:

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 and/or displays COVID-19 symptoms (without an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID-19 test) should isolate regardless of vaccination status:

Isolate at home for the first five days (starting with the day after symptoms began or the day after test was taken for those without symptoms); and

If symptoms have improved or no symptoms developed, return to normal activities, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for the next five days to protect others.

AND

If the individual has a fever, stay home until fever-free for a period of 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications before returning to normal activities while wearing a well-fitted mask, until the 10-day period is complete.

OR

Isolate at home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should also notify others whom they had contact with during the time they were contagious. The contagious period begins two days before symptoms start.

The new quarantine guidelines include:

If a person is exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and that person is a personal/household contact, the exposed person should:

Conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days; and

Test at least one time if possible three to seven days after exposure and if symptoms develop; and

Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days from the date of last exposure to protect others (home quarantine is an alternative for those who are unable or unwilling to mask); and

Avoid unmasked activities or activities with a higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals for 10 days from the date of last exposure

If the exposure is from a different type of contact, the person should:

Conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days; and

Test if symptoms develop; and

Consider wearing a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of last exposure to protect others. At a minimum, wear a mask in settings with a higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals

Local health departments, organizations, and/or school districts are allowed to create additional guidelines that must be followed.

In addition to these changes, the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Child Care guidelines have been updated to provide recommendations for K-12 schools. This includes revised recommendations around masking to reflect personal choice, the MDHHS said.

