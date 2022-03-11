US Secretary of Energy visited Hemlock Semiconductor

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM)- The former governor of Michigan and United States Secretary of State Jennifer Grandholm visited mid-Michigan Friday.

Grandholm joined Representative Dan Kildee on a tour of the Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation. She highlighted the importance of achieving energy independence through clean energy.

“This clean energy future. This energy sector will create millions of jobs across America if we bring that supply chain home,” Grandholm said.

The visit also highlighted the Biden administration’s approach to helping communities lower home energy costs, reduce air pollution, and generate clean energy jobs through an equitable clean energy transition.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.