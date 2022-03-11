Violent offenders can be denied parole for up to 5 years under new state laws

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Parole Board can deny parole for violent incarcerated individuals for up to five years after a majority vote and written report under new state laws.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4562 and 4563 on Friday, March 11. Whitmer said the legislation will ensure victims of violent crimes do not have to relive traumatizing experiences at parole hearings.

“Every family, in every community, deserves to feel safe at home and in their community,” Whitmer said. “Keeping people safe is a top priority, whether from a deadly virus or violent crime. Today, I am proud to sign two bipartisan bills that center victims and ensure that a group of violent criminals are kept off the street. In my budget recommendation for next year, I proposed surging resources to local communities to help them retain and recruit more cops and first responders. I also proposed using federal funds to tackle our court backlog and increase resources available to law enforcement. I am so grateful to everyone who works hard to keep Michigan safe. I will never stop fighting to protect Michigan families.”

House Bill 4562 allows the state parole board to conduct a subsequent parole review of prisoners who had been denied parole within five years after denying a prisoner parole under certain circumstances and to modify certain reporting requirements.

House Bill 4563 specifies all decisions and recommendations of the Michigan Parole Board would have to be by a majority vote of the board or except as otherwise prohibited by the Corrections Code.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.