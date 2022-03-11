Advertisement

Woman injured after Thomas Twp crash involving semi

A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a semi-trailer in Thomas Township...
A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a semi-trailer in Thomas Township Thursday night.(Courtesy photo)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a semi-trailer in Thomas Township Thursday night.

On March 10 at 8:48 p.m., a SUV heading east on Gratiot Road, driven by a 55-year-old woman from Saginaw, collided with the side of a semi-trailer, driven by a 26-year-old man from Pennsylvania, according to the Thomas Township Police Department.

The semi-trailer was backing up into a business to make a delivery, police said. The SUV went under the trailer and the driver had to be extricated by the Thomas Township Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Covenant Hospital by MMR for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Updated guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on isolating and...
State updates isolation, quarantine guidelines
Saginaw Public Schools unveiled the new names for the middle school and comprehensive high...
Saginaw Public Schools announces new names for middle, high schools
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Michigan drivers starting to receive $400 insurance refunds
Authorities responded to a crash last night in Thomas Township involving a semi, weight...
TV5 news update: Friday morning, March 11