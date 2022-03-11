Woman injured after Thomas Twp crash involving semi

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a semi-trailer in Thomas Township Thursday night.

On March 10 at 8:48 p.m., a SUV heading east on Gratiot Road, driven by a 55-year-old woman from Saginaw, collided with the side of a semi-trailer, driven by a 26-year-old man from Pennsylvania, according to the Thomas Township Police Department.

The semi-trailer was backing up into a business to make a delivery, police said. The SUV went under the trailer and the driver had to be extricated by the Thomas Township Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Covenant Hospital by MMR for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.