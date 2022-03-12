Advertisement

AG: Former Flint Twp. Clerk charged with ballot tampering

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday the former Flint Township Clerk, Kathy Funk, has been charged with ballot tampering.

The charges are related to the August 2020 primary when Funk was running for reelection.

Funk faces these two charges:

  • Election law – ballot tampering, which is a five-year felony
  • Misconduct in office, which is also a five-year felony

The AG’s department believes Funk broke a seal on a ballot container so votes inside could not be counted in an anticipated recount under the state’s election law.

Her arraignment will be set by the 67th District Court.

