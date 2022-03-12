Bay City celebrates 60 years with sister city

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -Bay City is celebrating its 60th anniversary of being a sister city to Ansbach, Germany. In honor of the anniversary, the city is building a commemorative plaza by the River Edge Apartments.

“It’s something to share one another’s cultures, and to just let, let the world know and the other cities know that just because we’re on different sides of the world doesn’t mean that we have to feel so far away,” said Trey Pinkstock, the third ward Bay City commissioner.

Pinkstock is part of the leadership that pushed the project through.

“We want to continue that relationship that we have with them, and to make sure that it is, that we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that, that we have that strong relationship and that people know that here in the community we have, that we have this strong relationship with them and it’s not, it’s not just a one-sided thing,” Pinkstock said.

Students from the Bay-Arenac ISD career center will design, market, and build the sculpture in the plaza.

“Came up with two main designs that we presented to Bay City. And they chose one. So, it’s, it’s a split globe. One side that represents bay city, and one that represents Ansbach. With a bridge going over top to show our connection and a river underneath,” said Carson Peck, a Bay City Western senior.

The globe will be ten feet wide and made out of aluminum and copper.

The globe will go in what will be called “Ansbach Platz”. Ansbach, Germany also plans to dedicate a bridge in honor of the 60th anniversary, calling it “Bay Bridge”.

Peck is part of the engineering and drafting program at the career center.

“So, I can come back here with my kids one day and show them that I had a piece of, I designed this, and it’s been built and it’s still here. So, I think it’s pretty cool,” Peck said.

As long as they can get the materials on time, the team hopes to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the plaza in September.

The project was recently accepted for a $50,000 matching grant starting March 16 through the Michigan Economic Development Council.

The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is also holding a silent auction on March 24 to raise money for the project.

