Cold & breezy to start the weekend, snow showers Sunday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend kicks off on a colder note with temperatures just above 10 degrees but wind chills are sub-zero for many across the area. While breezy through both days this weekend, temperatures begin to take a milder turn on Sunday afternoon, leading us into a milder and spring-like week ahead!

Today

The wind is still on the lighter side this morning but will pick up in speed through the day. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest, with gusts occasionally exceeding 25 mph. This will keep wind chills in the single digits all day as we’re also expecting a colder day. Highs will only reach up into the lower 20s. This is actually around 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Also, it’s quite a turn from the generally milder week we had!

Wind Chills Saturday (WNEM)

The northwest wind will also bring a lake-effect snow shower chance. Snow showers are only expected to be scattered, with a slight uptick in the afternoon, but they aren’t expected to be too impactful. Only expect around a dusting out of any snow showers that do develop, but there could be some sporadic reductions in visibility under any brief heavy snow showers that form.

Tonight

Lows tonight take another cold turn into the teens, but the wind begins to take a southwesterly turn. That will eventually set us up for the warmer afternoon Sunday. Clouds will clear out briefly early tonight, but will increase quite quickly through the overnight hours. This will be as our next clipper system comes in. Wind chills will still be in the single digits Sunday morning, although just a touch warmer than Saturday morning.

Sunday

Light Snow Sunday Morning (WNEM)

The aforementioned clipper will move through between around sunrise and noon on Sunday bringing some light snow showers. That snow is not expected to bring much in accumulations, only up to 1″. There may be a few slick spots if you hit the road for any Sunday morning plans, but by the afternoon any snow will have melted from the milder temperatures.

Snowfall Totals Sunday Morning (WNEM)

Those temperature readings are expected to elevate into the lower 40s by the afternoon, bringing numbers closer to normal for this time of year. After the snow in the morning, there may also be some sunshine moving in for the afternoon! Expect another breezy day with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph, but the wind will be out of the southwest. Additionally, wind chills will elevate to the 30s when combined with the warmer air.

Milder Week Ahead

A change of jet stream pattern allows warm air to return this upcoming week with 40s and 50s more consistent for daytime highs. 60 degrees is also a possibility in the second half of the week! Even though these numbers are going to shift around a bit the next couple of days, the incoming pattern is a warmer one!

Temperature Outlook (WNEM)

