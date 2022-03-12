Donuts for a cause: Local tea house hosts fundraiser for Ukraine

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -A Midland tea house is baking donuts for a cause, where each extra dollar will be donated to help needy people in Ukraine.

The owners of Grove Tea Lounge wanted to help support Ukraine but weren’t sure how until a customer reached out to them with a need.

“We have really been praying over the last couple of weeks how we can best use the platform that we have in our business to support the ongoing needs over in Ukraine,” Patrick McElgunn, one of the co-owners said.

The customer told them about Heritage Ukraine, an organization working to evacuate as many people as they can while providing resources to residents who can’t leave the country.

The lounge hosted Donuts for Ukraine on Saturday. McElgunn said he was blown away by the outpouring of support.

“This is significantly busier than a normal Saturday,” McElgunn said. “It’s been really amazing to see the community outreach and support to rally around the people in Ukraine.”

Whether a donation was $1.00 or .50 cents, McElgunn said it will help buy food, medicine and supplies for families in the hardest hit areas.

The vanilla and chocolate donuts decorated with a blue and yellow glaze sold out in less than an hour.

McElgunn said the fundraiser was originally planned for one day only, but after the day’s success, the business is looking to continue the effort.

“The support that we’ve seen here in Midland, Michigan…it’s just really cool to see,” McElgunn said. “Many of us don’t know anybody over in Ukraine and what’s going on, but that fact that all of these people wanna come and just do what they can to support is amazing.”

