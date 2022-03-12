Flint asking residents to conserve water

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- Flint has experienced multiple water main breaks impacting the storage supply in the Cedar Reservoir and an elevated water tower because of extreme temperatures.

Because of this, the city is asking residents, business owners and visitors to conserve water through March 16.

Water usage can increase after pipelines break. That can cause a decrease in Flint’s stored water.

The city says 9.6 to 10 million gallons of water is used per day. Because of main breaks since the start of 2022, average water usage is at more than 11 million gallons per day.

The city has provided a list of examples to help:

-Turn off the water while brushing your teeth.

-Turn off the water while shaving.

-Take shorter showers.

-Refrain from using the toilet for anything other than intended use.

-Use an automatic dishwasher (or washing machine) for full loads only.

-If washing dishes by hand, don’t leave the water running.

-Refrain from running the water to clean vegetables. Instead, rinse them in a bowl or sink filled with clean

water.

If residents have questions or experience a water emergency, they can call 810-766-7202 or 810-766-7079.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.