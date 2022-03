MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Dow Chargers tops Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 2-0 in the MHSAA Division 3 State Championship Game.

The win makes the high school hockey team the first from the WNEMTV5 viewing area to win a state title.

Congrats to the Chargers! We’ll have highlights and postgame reaction tonight on the TV5 News at 10 and 11.

