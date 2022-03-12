Professor explains why residents can’t feel improving economy

Mich. (WNEM)- In Michigan, the most recent numbers show unemployment is at 4.9 percent down from 5.1 in December.

The Michigan economy is ranked number one among 37 other states, all with populations above 2 million, according to a February Bloomberg opinion piece.

“Food is going up, gas is going up, everything is going up. We don’t have the money to buy what the price is calling for,” said Saginaw resident Arletha Traylor.

Some Michiganders are not feeling a recovered economy when it comes to their wallets.

“We could do a whole lot better,” said social worker Jennifer Reyna.

“It’s improving a little bit but could definitely go a lot further,” said Saginaw resident Melvin Middleton.

Retired University of Michigan Flint professor, Charles Apple, explains why a statistically good state economy is not translating to the average person.

“If you’re polling the average worker, they’re not going to feel that or perceive that until their wages go up, their living expenses are under control, and they can suddenly sit back and take a deep breath and say, ‘oh, I’ve got a little extra money,’” Apple said.

Apple says residents may not feel a lot of the effects until wages, rent, and the price of necessities change.

“There’s very little basis for people in the general workforce, the general population to feel the effects of a positive economic period until it hits where they live,” Apple said.

It’s something both Reyna and Traylor resonate with.

“Being able to stay on top of my bills and rent and all that stuff. That’s definitely something that, even with a salary job, that I’m having difficulties with,” Reyna said.

“When I see prices going down to a minimum. For us poor people to have a pleasure in going on trips. I can’t even go on trips now, because why, the gas is too high,” Traylor said.

Apple said President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address promises a positive economic future.

“I think that’ll help Michigan’s economy, and it oughta pick up more than it has in decades,” Apple said.

