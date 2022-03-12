Advertisement

Undersheriff: 1 injured in Spaulding Twp. shooting

By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPAULDING TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- A 55-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot at his home in Spaulding Township, according to the Saginaw County Undersheriff.

On Friday at about 3:15 p.m., deputies were sent to Elise Street in Spaulding Township for a shooting. Deputies and a detective talked with a 55-year-old man. The man lives at the residence and was the victim, according to the undersheriff.

The man was on his porch with another 55-year-old man when two suspects wearing all black approached and shot at them after words were exchanged.

The victim was shot in the leg and the other 55-year-old man was able to get in the home uninjured. The victim is in stable condition at Covenant Hospital, according to the undersheriff.

This is a current investigation.

If anyone has any information, they can call 989-790-5404.

