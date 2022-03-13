AM snow chances Sunday, mild temperatures return next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another cold start to your Sunday with snow chances and stronger winds will be on the table for the rest of your weekend.

However, looking towards next week, another taste of spring is expected to arrive back in the forecast.

Here’s the latest outlook!

Today & Tonight (Sunday)

A cold start this morning with keep temperatures in the teens and 20s for the morning. Wind chills feeling as cold as the single digits.

Winds Sunday (WNEM)

Winds will stay on the stronger side from the SW around 10-20 mph. Gusts could be reaching near 30 mph.

A quick moving clipper system will pass by for the morning hours delivering some light to moderate snow showers. Some light accumulations (near 1″) will be possible with temperatures staying colder for the morning. Any slick roads should improve by the afternoon with highs reaching back near 40.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Any snow showers wrap up by the afternoon and evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Those will carry into the evening and overnight hours. Our new sunset tonight will be 7:39 PM!

Lows tonight drop back into the 20s.

Next Week

An overall more quiet pattern will take hold going into the new week. Monday could have a few snow showers north along with a few more showers late evening into Tuesday morning.

The bigger story looks to be a warm up for mid week. High temperatures in the 40s and 50s will be common. St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday could be our warmest day of the week with a run for some into the 60s!

High Temp Trend (WNEM)

Our next appreciable system look to hold off until Friday into the weekend. Looking more like rain at this point in time. Like always, we will keep an eye on it.

