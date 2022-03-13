Advertisement

Greta Van Fleet fans brave weather to camp out for hometown concert

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fans are already lined up outside of the Dow Event Center despite the cold to see mid-Michigan natives Greta Van Fleet live in concert.

Brooke, a fan from Fort Wayne, Indiana and her friend Ayumi from Los Angeles, California have been camping out at the center since 5:00 p.m. on March 12.

Both fans say they are freezing, but excited to see the band play.

“Freezing cold but it’ll all be worth it,” Brooke said. “We’ve got the heat warmers in our gloves. Decked out in Carhartt gear to stay warm. They added fire to the set though so that’ll warm us up.”

Brooke says this is her third time seeing the band live. Ayumi has seen the band live 10 times.

“We’re so ready, it’s going to be amazing,” Ayumi said.

The Dow’s doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show featuring special guests RIVAL SONS and The Velveteers starts at 7:00 p.m.

The center is encouraging fans to arrive early to avoid traffic. Face masks are encouraged.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

