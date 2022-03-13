Quiet & cold tonight, snow returns early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It certainly hasn’t felt like March around Mid-Michigan for the start of the weekend, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s today. For perspective, our average highs are in the upper 30s to low 40s this time of year.

Outside of some spotty lake-effect snow showers and flurries, we’ve stayed dry today and we’ve managed some sun between the lake-effect clouds. Although it’s been a nice break, our next round of snow is expected to come through tomorrow for the second half of the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will have a chance to clear briefly this evening before clouding back up again overnight. Lake-effect snow and flurries should wind down as well, providing us a few hours of completely dry weather. As far as any Saturday evening plans, you’re in great shape.

Overnight lows will settle in the single digits and low teens once again, with a westerly wind turning southwesterly overnight around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Wind chills will be near and below zero.

Sunday

Snow starts to approach from the northwest as we approach daybreak, arriving in our western areas near US-127 closer to 6-7 AM. Once it arrives, it will spread eastward through the morning before winding down around lunchtime or shortly thereafter.

Sunday Snow (WNEM)

This snow is not expected to be terribly heavy, but as it comes in with temperatures well below freezing, even a little bit will have a chance to stick to the roads. If you’re headed out to any church services or early Sunday errands, please be careful.

Accumulations should check in around 1″ on the top end, but most areas should check in under one inch. This does not look like a huge snowfall for us.

Snowfall accumulation will generally come in around 1" or less on Sunday. (WNEM)

Despite the snow in the morning, a southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour (gusts near 25) should help us warm well above freezing for the afternoon hours. Highs should be in the middle 30s to low 40s on Sunday afternoon and this should melt at least some of the snow that falls early in the day.

With highs that warm, if there happens to be any spotty showers leftover early in the afternoon, some rain or drizzle may mix in with the snow.

Some late day sunshine may be salvaged in places, too. Overnight lows on Sunday into Monday morning should be much warmer in the 20s as we start the new work and school week.

