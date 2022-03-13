Sheriff: Local store robbed at gunpoint, suspect in custody

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 43-year-old Union Township man is in custody following an armed robbery in Isabella County.

The Isabella County Sheriff said deputies responded to reports of a robbery at 12:35 a.m. near the 5000 block of South Mission Road.

The store clerk told investigators someone held the store up at gun point and took an undetermined amount of cash.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s department requested a police K9. The K9 officer followed a track from the store to the rear of a nearby apartment building.

The store clerk told deputies that they would be able to recognize the voice of the suspect and provided a possible name.

The name matched the lease of the apartment where the tracks led to.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect and another man were attempting to leave the apartment when investigators arrived.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment where evidence of the crime was discovered.

The man was placed into custody without incident.

