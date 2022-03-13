Advertisement

Sheriff: Local store robbed at gunpoint, suspect in custody

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 43-year-old Union Township man is in custody following an armed robbery in Isabella County.

The Isabella County Sheriff said deputies responded to reports of a robbery at 12:35 a.m. near the 5000 block of South Mission Road.

The store clerk told investigators someone held the store up at gun point and took an undetermined amount of cash.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s department requested a police K9. The K9 officer followed a track from the store to the rear of a nearby apartment building.

The store clerk told deputies that they would be able to recognize the voice of the suspect and provided a possible name.

The name matched the lease of the apartment where the tracks led to.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect and another man were attempting to leave the apartment when investigators arrived.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment where evidence of the crime was discovered.

The man was placed into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For more than a decade, investors have seen Pirate's Park as a skull and crossbones. But one...
Grand Blanc man launches campaign to re-open Pirates Park
Fans are already lined up outside of the Dow Event Center despite the cold to see mid-Michigan...
Greta Van Fleet fans brave weather to camp out for hometown concert
Fans are already lined up outside of the Dow Event Center despite the cold to see mid-Michigan...
Greta Van Fleet fans camp out for concert
Our top stories this morning, five people accused of taking part in a murder in Birch Run...
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, March 13