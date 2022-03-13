Advertisement

Spartans, Wolverines NCAA Tournament seeding, opponents revealed

(Southeastern Conference)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday, Michigan State and the University of Michigan learned who they’re playing next.

The Michigan State Spartans earned the No. 7 seed. They’ll play the Davidson Wildcats Friday in Greensville.

Background: Michigan State falls to Purdue in Big Ten Semifinal

The Spartans most recently played Purdue on Saturday. They were outpaced that game, with Purdue pulling ahead early and able to hold on to the lead, ending with a 70-75 loss for State.

However, part of that loss was arguably due to Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker suffering a sprained ankle early in the game. That injury will likely be healed by the time they play Davidson.

Walker addressed the ankle injury directly in a press conference following the NCAA announcement.

“There’s a little, slight, pain,” he said. “Nothing to sit me down on Friday.”

Wolverines earned the No. 11 seed. They play No. 6 seed Colorado State Thursday in Indianapolis.

Next: ‘We do whatever we can’ -- Mason wrestler shows support for family in Ukraine

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Latest News

The win makes the high school hockey team the first from the wnemtv5 viewing area to win a...
Midland Dow wins MHSAA state championship hockey game
Midland Dow hockey fans cheer the team on at a game against Calumet.
Midland Dow wins MHSAA state championship hockey game
In high school hockey- Midland Dow faces Calumet in a division 3 state semifinal and in...
TV5 Sports- High School Hockey
The second Friday in March is generally the heart of March Madness in the state of Michigan....
TV5 Sports- High School Basketball