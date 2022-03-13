Spartans, Wolverines NCAA Tournament seeding, opponents revealed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday, Michigan State and the University of Michigan learned who they’re playing next.

The Michigan State Spartans earned the No. 7 seed. They’ll play the Davidson Wildcats Friday in Greensville.

The Spartans most recently played Purdue on Saturday. They were outpaced that game, with Purdue pulling ahead early and able to hold on to the lead, ending with a 70-75 loss for State.

However, part of that loss was arguably due to Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker suffering a sprained ankle early in the game. That injury will likely be healed by the time they play Davidson.

Walker addressed the ankle injury directly in a press conference following the NCAA announcement.

“There’s a little, slight, pain,” he said. “Nothing to sit me down on Friday.”

Wolverines earned the No. 11 seed. They play No. 6 seed Colorado State Thursday in Indianapolis.

