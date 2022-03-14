Cannabis Cup returns to Michigan

Mich. (WNEM)- Michiganders will have a chance to decide the kings and queens of cannabis with the High Times Cannabis Cup.

The Cannabis Cup is the largest cannabis event in the state and last year’s cup featured 76 brands, nearly 300 product entries and 290,596 grams of cannabis products.

Everyday cannabis users will have the chance to sample and vote on categories like best indica, sativa, edibles, concentrates and more. Starting April 16, cannabis connoisseurs will be able to buy judging kits at select dispensaries.

“This April, we are launching the largest-ever Cannabis Cup in Michigan’s history, with 17 unique categories across recreational and medical products for a total of over 3,300 judge kits,” said Mark Kazinec, High Times director of events and competitions. “We plan to increase distribution so that every area of Michigan is covered as best as possible. If this year is anything like last year, we expect lines of enthusiasts ready to purchase their kits at the select dispensaries, which may very well sell out the same day.”

The price for a judging kit is estimated to be between $100 to $300 by the category. Kits can include 15 to 35 different samples.

The winners will be released on June 26 during the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Awards Show. The kits for judging come with a smell-proof backpack scorecard, and judges are asked to provide detailed comments on aroma, taste, and effects for each product.

The contest traces their roots back to Amsterdam and started in 1988 as an international competition recognizing the best products.

For rules and previous winners’ residents can visit here.

Here are some important dates for the 2022 Michigan Cannabis Cup:

March 21 - 25: Submission deadline for competitors

March 29 - April 8: Intake and product submissions

April 16: Judging kits become available across Michigan

April 16 - June 12: Judging timeframe

June 26: Award Show announcing the winners

The recreational categories include:

• Indica Flower

• Sativa Flower

• Hybrid Flower

• Pre-Rolls

• Infused Pre-Rolls

• Solvent Concentrates

• Non-Solvent Concentrates

• Distillate Vape Pens and Cartridges

• Non-Distillate Vape Pens and Cartridges

• Edibles: Gummies

• Edibles: Non-Gummies

• Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals

The medical categories for this year are:

• Indica Flower

• Sativa Flower

• Hybrid Flower

• Pre-Rolls

• Edibles

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.