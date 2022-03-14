Expert: Filling out a bracket could have serious consequences for certain people

Mich. (WNEM)- March madness is here and while players take the court, gamblers are getting their wagers ready.

Michael Burke is the Executive Director and President of the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling.

“We have now gone to a casino in everybody’s pocket,” Burke said.

With the NCAA division one men’s basketball championship upon us, he knows many of us will be filling out our tournament brackets. Burke said this seemingly fun event could have serious consequences for the wrong people.

If you’re going bet, Burke wants you to ask yourself these questions.

“Have I ever bet more money on an event than I had planned? And the second question is, and this is a really important one, have I ever lied about my gambling?” Burke said.

If you answer yes to either one, you may have a gambling problem. Burke said those free bets you may win for something as simple as a team scoring a basket could be the start of gambling addiction.

He said the first stage of compulsive gambling is called winning. Followed by losing and hopelessness.

“We’re talking about divorce, we’re talking about child abuse, we’re talking about people committing crimes to get money,” Burke said.

Some compulsive gamblers end up in a dark place and they can’t get out.

“Compulsive gamblers have the highest suicide rate of any addiction. One in ten compulsive gamblers will actually attempt suicide,” Burke said.

Burke said it is important to bet responsibly. Set a limit and stick to it, but in some cases, it’s just better to have a seat on the bench.

“For those people who are pre-disposed, once again I’m talking about anyone with an addiction background, stay away from it. The rest of you have a great time,” Burke said.

