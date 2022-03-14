Flint Firebirds head coach named interim general manager

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Monday, the Flint Firebirds announced Ted Dent has been named as the team’s interim general manager while continuing his role as head coach.

“Ted has done a fantastic job this season as head coach,” Governor Rolf Nilsen said. “We are very confident in his ability to fill this role and look forward to what is in store for this team down the stretch under his continued leadership.”

Dent has the Firebirds off to their best season in franchise history. The team currently is 34-16-1-3 and sits in first place in both the Western Conference and West Division.

Dent was named as head coach in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.