Michigan schools receive $2.7 million to expand STEM programs

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Kalamazoo RESA, Grand Valley State University and Washtenaw ISD will each receive about $900,000 to support the statewide K-12 expansion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The $2.7 million of funding was approved by the Michigan STEM (MiSTEM) Advisory Council within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The Michigan Department of Education will distribute the grants to the following:

· Kalamazoo RESA to elevate mathematics as the language of STEM and provide a tool for STEM exploration

· Grand Valley State University to expand access to, and highlight the importance of, high-quality computer science experiences

· Washtenaw ISD to ensure students have science and engineering literacy as a 21st century skill

“STEM education opportunities are critical as we prepare young Michiganders for high-tech, high-skill careers that will serve as the backbone of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said. “These investments are critical to ensure our schools have the funds to help each and every Michigander reach their full potential. And in my budget recommendation for next year, I have proposed the biggest per-student investment ever and $1 billion for school construction and renovation so we can keep funding and building more computer labs, classrooms, and science facilities to help our kids pursue their potential.”

Whitmer said STEM careers are expected to grow at more than twice the rate of other occupations in the upcoming years. Michigan has the fourth largest engineering, design and development workforce in the nation with more than 113,000 employed in related industries, Whitmer stated.

“Exposure to engineering and technology changed my life, and I know the role it can play in sparking imagination and molding students into leaders,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “Strong STEM experiences prepare students for the high-skilled jobs of the future and lay the foundation for prosperity in our communities. When we help our students explore the world of STEM, we make an investment that keeps Michigan at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement and builds on our state’s tradition of innovation. Governor Whitmer and I are grateful for the MiSTEM Advisory Council’s work to make a difference for our students and our economy.”

The MiSTEM Advisory Council is made up of business, high education, K-12 education and philanthropic leaders. It was created by the Michigan legislature in 2015 to make recommendations that will help the state improve STEM education.

