Mid-Michigan family helping children, families in Ukraine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- A local family is speaking out as the crisis in Ukraine continues.

After adopting their daughter from Ukraine, they want to help other children and families in need. The mother said she can’t imagine what her daughter would be going through now if she were still in Ukraine.

“When we hear about these children who are just victims in this situation, it’s crushing, it’s heartbreaking,” said Jaime Vanchura, mother.

Jaime and her husband Brett adopted 10-year-old Dani from Ukraine in 2013. Dani has Down syndrome. Jaime shudders to think where her daughter would be if she were in Ukraine right now.

“She has special feeding needs. She has all these other problems. And these children with special needs who are autistic, can you imagine? Everyone knows a child with autism, can you imagine,” Jaime said.

Jaime knows there are many other kids just like Dani who have to deal with the consequences of the Russian invasion. She wants to help them by raising awareness for Heritage Ukraine. According to its website, the organization exists to shine God’s light in dark places for orphans, at-risk children and families, and children with special needs.

“They’re sending a team to Moldova to pick up supplies every single day. And every single day that trip costs $1,500. And that’s to help 42 large families and I think they said 119 individuals with special needs who don’t have anyone there for them,” Jaime said.

“Everything that they’re getting is going to be used well and in the best manner possible,” Britt said.

The money raised will be used to purchase food and medical supplies for children who need it, Jaime said. Children who face the threat of a Russian attack at any moment.

“The injustice is clear, and the world has spoken out, and we’re going to keep speaking out until it’s better, until it’s made right,” Jaime said.

