MSP investigating pin-in crash on southbound I-75 in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on southbound I-75 near the M-46 exit in Saginaw County.

MSP said one driver was pinned in a van after being in a crash with a semi-truck. The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.

It happened at 3:19 p.m. on Monday, March 14. The center and right lanes are blocked due to the crash.

