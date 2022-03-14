Advertisement

MSP investigating pin-in crash on southbound I-75 in Saginaw Co.

Traffic alert(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on southbound I-75 near the M-46 exit in Saginaw County.

MSP said one driver was pinned in a van after being in a crash with a semi-truck. The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.

It happened at 3:19 p.m. on Monday, March 14. The center and right lanes are blocked due to the crash.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this story.

