MSP investigating pin-in crash on southbound I-75 in Saginaw Co.
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on southbound I-75 near the M-46 exit in Saginaw County.
MSP said one driver was pinned in a van after being in a crash with a semi-truck. The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.
It happened at 3:19 p.m. on Monday, March 14. The center and right lanes are blocked due to the crash.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this story.
