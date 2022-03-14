Saginaw man charged with possessing, distributing child porn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Saginaw was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Bradley Alan Princinsky, 44, was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home, according to Michigan State Police. The investigation started when authorities said they learned Princinsky was viewing files of child pornography on the internet.

Princinsky was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of distribution of child sexually abusive material, and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material. He was arraigned in the 70th District Court on Monday, March 14.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. Parents can use resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Internet Crime Against Children Task Force.

