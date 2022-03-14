Warming up Monday with a small shower chance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new workweek kicks off with a warm up for most in comparison to this weekend, which continues to lead into an overall milder week. Small shower chances are on the table for this Monday, too, though most will stay dry. There is the possibility for some slick travel on Tuesday morning, but it should be more short-lived.

Today

Temperatures are running a larger split this morning thanks to two colliding airmasses over the Lower Peninsula. Houghton Lake and other northern locations are starting in the teens while the Tri-Cities and Flint are still running in the lower 30s. The wind is calm so wind chills aren’t falling behind temperatures all too much; overall, it feels like a typical mid-March morning!

Highs today will be above normal in most locations, and most communities will see warmer temperatures than what was observed Sunday afternoon/evening. The caveat, though, is the temperature split expected today. Our northern counties will barely break the 40 degree mark, while Flint will reach 50 degrees. The wind today will be out of the south southwest around 5 to 15 mph.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

With a stationary front slowly migrating south this evening there could be an isolated shower or two, otherwise dry weather will transpire with a sunset at 7:40 PM. Temperatures will also be above freezing.

Evening Planner (WNEM)

Tonight

As that front slowly tracks south, the chance for some spotty showers continues. There could be a few flurries or some freezing drizzle mixed in depending on the temperature in your area. Those who see freezing drizzle could have a light sheen on the roads Tuesday morning, but that will be more short-lived once temperatures elevate back above freezing.

Monday Night Spotty Rain/Flurries (WNEM)

Lows tonight will settle to around 32 degrees, and the wind will take a northeasterly turn behind the stationary front around 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Monday Night (WNEM)

Tuesday

The aforementioned chance of some icy roads is present for Tuesday morning, but temperatures rise back above freezing through the morning and eventually reach the lower 40s by the afternoon. The wind will then take a southerly turn around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

The chance for some rain showers is also present in the afternoon behind the morning’s exiting front, otherwise clouds will reside around the area again. Looking into the days ahead, Wednesday sees partly cloudy skies with fully dry weather, but the clouds return on St. Patrick’s Day with the chance of an isolated shower. The holiday doesn’t appear to be a washout, though!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.