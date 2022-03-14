Wintry mix possible tonight, warmer mid-week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After more clouds than sun to start the new week, old man winter is still trying to hold on going into tonight.

We’re still tracking warmer temperatures for mid-week, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day along with another system going into the weekend.

Here’s your latest forecast update!

Evening & Tonight

We can expect mostly cloudy skies going into the evening and overnight hours. We expect to stay dry for the rest of the evening hours. Only precipitation chances will be an isolated shower along with a few snow showers possible north near Roscommon or Alcona.

Temperatures tonight will be key on what type of precipitation we can expect. Areas from the Tri-Cities and north will stand the better chance to drop near or below freezing while areas near Flint will have the better chance to stay near or just above freezing.

Wintry Mix Tuesday Morning (WNEM)

The good news is there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with, but any ice on the roads can cause some problems for Tuesday morning’s commute. Any elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps will be the most likely to become slick.

Temperatures tonight are expected to range from the 20s north to low 30s south.

Lows Tonight (WNEM)

Tuesday

We will still hold onto the chance for a few showers and a light wintry mix for the morning hours. This activity is expected to be scattered at best, so don’t expect anything widespread.

The good news, temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing going into the afternoon; helping with the melting process from any icy spots from the morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few rays of sun will be possible for the second half of the day.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Highs Tuesday will range from the upper 30s north of the Bay, with a good spread of the 40s for the rest of the region.

Mid-Late Week

We’re trending drier and mild for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures look to be the warmest these days in the 50s near 60.

High Temp Trend (WNEM)

Friday into Saturday looks to deliver our next round of precipitation. Temperatures will be key again into whether we receive just rain or some wintry precipitation. Stay tuned for more details on this system throughout the week.

