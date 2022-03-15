50s and 60s return for Wednesday & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a morning of clouds and a wintry mix in spots, we are finally saying goodbye to that system as we close out the day. Some areas are even getting a chance to sneak in some late day sun.

Looking ahead, we finally get to enjoy the two days many around Mid-Michigan have been looking forward to. Wednesday and Thursday bring the spring-like temperatures many are ready to transition to, and more importantly, things look mostly dry as they arrive!

This Evening & Overnight

Although some areas are still stuck under the clouds as we hit 5 PM, skies are clearing from west to east pretty quickly and will continue to clear even after the sun goes down, with partly cloudy conditions expected through the overnight. Dry conditions are also expected with a light southwesterly wind.

With that low wind speed and some clearing, temperatures will have a chance to cool to the dew point, which will have a chance to bring areas of fog to the region overnight.

Lows Tonight (WNEM)

With lows expected to be a few degrees on either side of freezing, areas that fall below that mark will have a chance for some freezing fog, which could make roads slick here and there. This isn’t expected to be a widespread thing, but if you see fog and below freezing temperatures in your area, be awarel on the roads.

Wednesday

Our southwesterly wind should get stronger on Wednesday, around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour, and that should help mix out the fog. Dry conditions can be expected for the morning commute beyond the fog, so most areas should have a smooth morning drive.

Skies aren’t expected to be rid of the clouds entirely, but we should manage some sunshine in between tomorrow under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

That wind will also warm us up significantly, with highs expected to be in the 50s and 60s in most areas tomorrow. The only exception may areas right along the immediate shoreline, although a southwesterly flow should fight back against some of that flow off the lake trying to move inland.

Dry weather rolls on Wednesday night and lows will be much more mild than they’ve been lately, with largely 40s into Thursday morning.

Thursday

Skies on Thursday will feature increasing cloudiness, but with a mild night and a continued southerly to southwesterly wind flow, highs will still be in the 50s and 60s on Thursday.

As a cold front drives itself through the area during the day, we may have a chance for a late day rain shower, but those chances appear pretty low at this time. Even if a shower develops, the coverage looks very spotty and rain should be light.

