Areas of light mix tonight & Tuesday AM, warming up later Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a chilly day on Saturday, temperatures warmed up a bit more on Sunday and even a bit warmer as we started a brand new workweek today.

Although the temperatures during the day have been nice, cold temperatures still exist at night, meaning our next round of wet weather tonight could bring some snow or a wintry mix to parts of Mid-Michigan. This round of wet weather looks fairly light for most and all signs are pointing to temperatures coming up above freezing fairly quickly on Tuesday.

Overnight

Skies have broken up here and there around Mid-Michigan, but overall expect an increase in clouds overnight into Tuesday morning’s commute. Some areas of snow and mix will develop overnight into the morning hours of Tuesday as well.

Lows are expected to be a few degrees within the freezing mark in many spots around the Tri-Cities, Flint, and Thumb region so road conditions may be helped out if we stay a few degrees above. Even so, with amounts expected to be on the lighter side, we don’t expect major travel disruptions at this time. 20s can be expected to the north of the Tri-Cities region.

A wintry mix is possible late tonight through Tuesday morning. Amounts are expected to be light. (WNEM)

Tuesday

As always, even with light amounts be sure to drive to conditions tomorrow morning for the commutes and bus stops. We expect mostly snow, but some drizzle mixing in isn’t out of the question The primary window for precipitation will be around 3 AM to 12 PM, with the highest chances around the Bay and Thumb regions. The farther south you go toward the Flint area, some rain may be possible.

Snowfall accumulations should largely stay below 1″, with ice accumulations of a glaze here and there. If there is an exception to the snowfall, some amounts around 1″ or so could be found in the Thumb if there’s any influence from some easterly wind coming off of Lake Huron. We’ll keep our eyes on it.

Snowfall amounts should remain 1" or less for most. If anyone sees slightly higher, it may be isolated areas of the Thumb. (WNEM)

Temperatures should reach above freezing by lunchtime on Tuesday, with highs expected to jump into the 40s for most. If anyone comes up short, the Thumb and some of our northern counties near the lakeshore could be in the upper 30s. Winds will shift westerly later in the day and remain fairly light.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Dry weather continues on Tuesday night, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

