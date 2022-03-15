Foster resource center receives new building for free

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- A local non-profit received a fresh start and a new lease.

Foster Families Navigation and Resource Center in Bay City got the keys to a new building, and with it came the opportunity to help more kids and families.

“The navigation and resource center is a place for fostering families to get support and be equipped to foster for years to come. We offer mentoring, training, outreach, support, provision, things like that,” said Saraah Humerickhouse, founder of Foster Families NRC.

Humerickhouse is a foster parent herself. Less than a week ago, she got all 6,000 square feet of the former SME building for a grand total of $0.

“I got a call from SME November-ish and they said ‘hey Sarah, we heard about the program and the organization and we were wondering if you were interested in our building still,’” Humerickhouse said.

The plan is to get all of the cubicle dividers out and transform the office space into a boutique for kids to pick out free clothes.

The center will have a space for kids and parents to meet, kids to hang out while they wait for placement, and workspaces and conference rooms.

“Kids, sometimes when they’re removed don’t have a placement right away. So, they right now will hang out at the DHS office while they’re kind of running around, calling around, trying to find a placement and that really isn’t lessening the impact of the trauma that’s happening to the kiddo,” Humerickhouse said.

The organization has only been around for just over a year, but they help many foster kids.

“It’s a whirlwind. Sometimes it feels overwhelming, but in a really good way. The support from the community and community businesses and people in the community has been, I mean, we wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for all of those people supporting us,” Humerickhouse said.

The new center will open April 1. While not everything will be available then, they hope to have it ready as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.