Freeland High School looking for new prom venue

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM)- A local high school is scrambling to find a new venue for prom after the popular Bay Valley Resort closed its doors.

Last week the resort closed until further notice. Customers who were planning to use the facility are trying to make new plans.

“This is my 29th prom and nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Nickie Clark.

The Math and Science teacher is the organizer of the event for Freeland High School.

“The kids are starting to trickle into my room and ask me you know ‘what are we going to do about prom?’ the council who puts on prom, they were very concerned. And I think just letting them know that there’s other venues and we’ll get around this and things will be fine,” Clark said.

As TV5 reported, a sign on the door there said Bay Valley is closed until further notice for renovations. Clark said prom there was supposed to take place May 7.

“We are looking at a venue that actually has May 7 open. And then we are considering a venue that has May 6 open,” Clark said.

Clark said she is working hard to keep May 7 because many students have already made plans for that date.

Clark said Bay Valley doesn’t owe the school any money.

“Interestingly enough, they didn’t ask for a deposit. Which I probably should’ve sent up a red flag,” Clark said.

Clark did get a call from a representative with Bay Valley on Monday who suggested other venues to try. Clark isn’t saying what venues she’s looking at because she doesn’t want to lose that May 6 or 7 date.

She is grateful Freeland has the opportunity to save their prom after a surprising turn of events.

“It could be worse. Our prom could be tomorrow, and we could be out a venue. So, we’re just lucky that we have enough time to possibly get a different venue,” Clark said.

