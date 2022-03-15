Kildee announces legislation to help veterans affected by PFAS

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM)- Help could be on the way for veterans and their families exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals at military bases.

Congressman Dan Kildee said this legislation would expand access to health benefits and care.

“Today, I’m reintroducing the Veterans Exposed Toxic PFAS Act, or the Vet PFAS Act,” Kildee said.

He was in Genesee County to talk about his latest effort to help veterans impacted by PFAS.

“This legislation would require the veteran’s administration to cover treatment of certain health conditions related to PFAS exposure,” Kildee said.

Those health conditions include ailments like high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, and kidney cancer - along with pregnancy-induced hypertension.

These would be considered a service-connected disability. It would allow military veterans and their families exposed to PFAS to receive disability payments and medical treatment from the VA.

Kildee believes PFAS awareness among lawmakers in the nation’s capital is gaining momentum.

“There’s hardly a week that goes by that I don’t hear from one of my colleagues on either side of the aisle, asking me a question about PFAS because they just discovered that they have it in their community,” Kildee said.

Kildee said there are 700 military sites across the country that have potential PFAS contamination.

“While I readily signed up and agreed to defend our nation with the world’s greatest Air Force, at no time did I consent to the consumption of contaminated water,” said John Holly, veteran.

Holly served six years at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda as a B-52 pilot in the 1980s. He calls this the agent orange issue of our generation.

“I was reassured that this was a very safe foam and that you could actually take a bath in it. I’m like OK, but clearly, this information was incorrect,” Holly said.

Kildee said it won’t be easy to get his bill passed into law, but he believes it’s the right thing to do for our veterans.

“They pledged to protect us and put their lives at risk to do so. We make a promise to them that anything that happens to them as a result of their service, that we’ll be there for them, we’ll have their back. And that’s what this legislation is really about,” Kildee said.

