Mix & drizzle to start Tuesday, warming up midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Patches of light drizzle with some wintry mix are present around the Tri-Cities and into the Thumb to start off this Tuesday morning. This wet weather will be focused on the morning, as by the afternoon some sunshine is expected. Temperatures today will continue our stretch of above freezing weather, and that stretch looks like it may be here to stay for the foreseeable future!

Today

That aforementioned mix has the potential to slicken up roadways this morning. Although extra time likely won’t be needed for your morning drive, just be sure to drive for the current conditions present wherever you may travel! Temperatures this morning are hovering right on either side of freezing, so untreated or elevated surfaces in those areas below freezing could see the quick glaze/sheen of ice. Additionally, a few quick snow showers are possible in the Thumb through the morning being fed by a northeasterly wind. This could lead to a quick coating of wet snow on grassy surfaces, but that will melt this afternoon.

Light Drizzle and Mix Tuesday AM (WNEM)

Any ice will also be short-lived this morning as temperatures will start to slowly rise back up above freezing. Once this happens, any moisture on the roads will just lead to damp roads. Some sunshine will be possible after this morning’s wet weather during the afternoon, which will allow temperatures to rise even quicker. Highs this afternoon are expected to be around the middle 40s in the Tri-Cities, just under 50 in Flint, Owosso, and Lapeer areas, and right around 40 degrees for our northern counties. The northeast wind today at 5 to 10 mph will keep any immediate shoreline communities just a touch cooler. That wind will quickly shift southwesterly late today.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will clear out briefly early tonight before a few clouds come back into the mix. Wet weather is not expected tonight with only partly cloudy skies at the worst. The wind will be out of the southwest between 5 and 10 mph, acting as a buffer to help keep lows in the 30s, rather than the 20s and teens.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday & St. Patrick’s Day

The southwesterly wind will set us up for our warm up on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing milder air from the Plains to take residence in our area. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be around 60 degrees! Locations up north will be a touch cooler. Readings on St. Patrick’s Day will also check in around the same spot, 60 degrees but give-or-take a degree or two whether you are north or south.

Temperature Outlook (WNEM)

Wednesday sees dry weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies, while Thursday sees mostly cloudy skies throughout most of the day. This is with an approaching cold front from the west. That cold front could create enough forcing to bring a few rain drops to the area on Thursday, otherwise conditions will stay dry. Overall, the next two days are looking good if you want to get a small jump-start on any spring chores outside around the house!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.