Police: Couple hospitalized for assaulting each other in stabbing incident

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A couple was taken to a hospital after police say they assaulted each other.

Genesee County Central Dispatch received several calls about an assault in the 1300 block of Avon Park Drive in the city of Flint about 8:22 a.m. on March 14. Officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a severe laceration when they arrived in the area.

Officers also found a female with an injury to her face at the scene. Both individuals were taken to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries, police said.

Police say the male and female were in a domestic relationship and assaulted each other.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.