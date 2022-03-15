Advertisement

Rainbow Bar shooting suspect found competent to stand trial

By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM)- A suspect accused of shooting another person in the leg inside the Rainbow Bar in Owosso has been found competent to stand trial, according to a Shiawassee County Judge.

Christopher Bryant-Jordan Stubbs is suspected of shooting someone in the leg on Dec. 18, 2021 inside the bar in the 900 block of W. Main Street. The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where they were listed in serious condition.

The suspect left the area prior to police arriving on scene. Stubbs was arrested a week after the incident, Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Stubbs was found competent to stand trial on March 15. He has a probable cause hearing scheduled for March 23 and a preliminary examination scheduled for March 29.

