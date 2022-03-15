Advertisement

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Flint

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is in custody after one man died from a shooting in the city of Flint.

Genesee County Central Dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Ballenger Highway about 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road.

The suspect was found near the scene and taken into custody, police said.

Detectives from the Flint Major Crimes Unit, made up of officers from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police, are still investigating this incident. Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

