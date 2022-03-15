Swartz Creek man found guilty in nightclub shooting death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- On Tuesday, a jury found a Swartz Creek man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old woman from Flint, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Delano Deshawn Cummings, 33, has been convicted of second-degree murder, two felony firearm charges and felon in possession of a firearm for the murder of Shalaycia Miles during a fight outside a nightclub.

According to testimony and investigators, Miles had gone out on June 15, 2019 with family and friends to celebrate a family member’s birthday. The night took them to What’s Next, a former nightclub, near the corner of Pasadena Avenue and Clio Road in Flint.

Investigators say that’s when Miles and her group got into a fight with others in the parking lot that began with punches and ended with guns being drawn and shots ringing out. Miles was struck twice in her back and once in her forearm.

Once the gunshots stopped, Prosecutor David Leyton says Miles’ boyfriend and others raced her to Hurley Medical Center, but her boyfriend was going too fast as he took a hard turn and the vehicle rolled and ejected Miles.

Miles and her boyfriend were eventually taken by a passerby to McLaren Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“What was supposed to be a fun evening out celebrating a birthday turned into a terribly tragic and senseless incident that left a young lady dead and will now put another person

behind bars for a very long time,” Leyton said. “While no criminal trial is ever as easy as it appears on TV, this case presented particularly challenging logistical and witness obstacles for my staff and police to overcome and, I want to acknowledge everyone for their tenacity in seeing justice through for the victim, her family and friends, and our community.”

Cummings is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.