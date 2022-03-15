Advertisement

Woman dead, man injured in Mt. Morris Twp. wrong-way crash

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured a man.

On Monday, March 14 at 11:57 a.m., Mt. Morris Township police officers were sent to Clio Road and W. Stanley Road for a rollover crash. Officers learned a Dodge Ram pickup truck rolled over and caught on fire near the center lane of traffic.

The driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old Ryan Darge, of Flint. According to the investigation, Darge was traveling south in the northbound lane of traffic on Clio Road.

A Chevrolet Blazer was heading north at the time and was struck head-on. The driver of the Chevrolet Blazer, identified as 67-year-old Deborah Wescoat of Mt. Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Darge was taken to Hurley Medical Center and treated for his injured leg.

The investigation is still ongoing. Mt. Morris Township Police were assisted by Michigan State Police.

