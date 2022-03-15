Woman who shot neighbor’s cat with crossbow gets probation

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -An East Tawas woman who shot her neighbor’s cat with a crossbow has been sentenced to probation.

Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella said Taylor Shipman was sentenced March 14 to two years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA). Under the HYTA, an individual charged with a crime must plead guilty and petition the court for “status” as a youthful trainee. If that status is granted, the individual will be placed on a probationary term. If they complete the term, the criminal conviction will not be entered onto their record.

Bacarella said Shipman also received 30 days in jail credit for one day the balance held in abeyance, meaning she will only have to serve the remaining days if she violates probation. She was also ordered to pay $1,808 in court fees and fines.

Shipman pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after shooting her neighbor’s cat with a crossbow.

The owner, Erik Erickson, previously told TV5 that on July 16, 2021 he found his cat Oliver injured on his front porch. His head and neck were pierced by a crossbow bolt.

The cat was still alive and spent three days at the Tawas Animal Hospital.

After discovering Oliver, Erickson called several neighbors to see if any of them knew how his cat had been shot. He said his neighbor admitted to him she shot the cat with a crossbow in defense of her own cats, according to the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.

