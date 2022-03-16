Another mild day for St. Patrick’s Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After waiting patiently for the last week or so, the warm days on the 7-day forecast finally arrived today. Plenty of locations around Mid-Michigan managed the 50s and 60s, with the only exception being some of our areas near the immediate lakeshore.

We also managed to stay dry outside of any mist that developed with any fog this morning and should keep that going for awhile longer. Eventually, wet weather will eventually return to end the week, but before we get there, another mild day awaits Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have any plans tonight or just want to be outside in general, you’re good to go! No wet weather is expected and temperatures should remain pleasant through the evening hours before we start to cool off after sunset, which is now at 7:43 PM.

Wednesday Evening's Forecast (WNEM)

Southerly winds should keep us from falling too far overnight, even with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will settle mostly in the low to middle 40s, upper 30s in the far north.

Thursday

Like our Wednesday, skies could feature a bit of sun between the clouds at times, but expect clouds to take over as a cold front drops in from the west Thursday afternoon and evening. Most areas will see that front pass through dry, but a few spotty light showers will be possible here and there.

Highs for St. Patrick's Day (WNEM)

Ahead of the front, we should have another day spent in the 50s and 60s away from the immediate shoreline areas. Winds will be out of the south southwest to start the day, then turn westerly into the afternoon. That wind should reside around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Once the front passes, we should get a brief period of dry weather most of Thursday night, before more showers become possible Friday.

