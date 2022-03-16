ARMED & DANGEROUS: Police searching for man accused of murdering 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder.

Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Ward is accused of murdering Timothy Loyd Sanders, 60, and Tracy Lee Rembert, 60, on March 8 in the 2200 block of W. Carpenter Road in Flint.

Ward, who is 5′10″ and 140 pounds, is wanted on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, three counts of felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

His last known vehicle was a 2012 black Cadillac CTS with license plate #CME465.

