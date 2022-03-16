Employee dies in Vienna Twp. transmission shop fire

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is reminding residents to check their fire alarms following the death of a man who was trapped in a structure fire.

A fire broke out at a transmission shop in the 1200 block of N. Saginaw Street in Vienna Township on Feb. 25.

A 59-year-old man who works at the shop was trapped inside the building, according to Swanson. The owner of the business used his own vehicle to strike the garage door to help free the trapped employee, Swanson said.

When firefighters removed the 59-year-old man they learned he perished in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Swanson is reminding residents in the Vienna Township, Clio and Thetford Township that they can call the Clio Fire Department for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

