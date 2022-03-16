Greta Van Fleet cancels Flint concert due to illness

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- Greta Van Fleet’s March 16 concert in Flint has been canceled, the band announced on social media.

Two of the band members woke up sick with non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

The March 17 concert scheduled to take place in Ypsilanti has also been canceled.

The Flint concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 13. All tickets from the rescheduled shows will be honored, according to the band’s social media post.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

